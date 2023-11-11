Pakistan’s Hindu community prepares to light up Diwali on Sunday

ISLAMABAD-The Hindu community of northern Sindh will celebrate their annual religious festival Diwali on Sunday night like other parts of the country. According to details, the Hindu community is all set to celebrate the event with religious fervor and enthusiasm by decorating their houses and temples with lighting and flowers. Also, in a striking show of solidarity with the people of Gaza, the Pakistan Hindu Council (PHC) on Friday decided to associate Diwali, the festival of lights and colours with a call for an immediate ceasefire. The council’s patron-in-chief, Dr. Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, said that Diwali is a celebration of peace and harmony, and that it is fitting to use this occasion to highlight the importance of ending the violence in Gaza. “Diwali is the day of victory of light against darkness,” he said. “It is a message of hope for a better future. We cannot celebrate Diwali in peace while innocent people are suffering in Gaza.” The council has called on the international community, including the United Nations, to take steps to ensure a lasting ceasefire and to protect the people of Gaza. “The brutal use of force is only compounding the suffering of the people of Gaza,” said Dr. Vankwani. “We urge the international community to do everything in its power to end this conflict and bring about a sustainable peace.” The council’s decision to associate Diwali with the call for a ceasefire is a powerful reminder that the people of Pakistan stand with the people of Gaza in their struggle for peace. It is also a reminder that the festival of lights is a celebration of hope and resilience, even in the darkest of times.