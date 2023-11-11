Pakistan welcomes extraordinary OIC Summit on Palestine

Expulsion of illegally residing foreigners based on laws.

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday welcomed the Extraordinary Islamic Summit to be held today in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Palestine.

Speaking at a weekly news briefing here, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Summit has been convened in response to the unprecedented Israeli attacks on Gaza and its environs, which have posed a grave threat to civilian population and precipitated a humanitarian crisis. “Pakistan welcomes the forthcoming Extraordinary Islamic Summit to be held on 11 November 2023 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Pakistan will continue its role on the issue,” she added. She said Pakistan was deeply concerned about the heinous crimes being committed against the Palestinian people as Israeli forces continue with their campaign of terror and brutality in Gaza.

“For over a month, the people of Gaza have been subjected to the worst forms of collective punishment. Israeli forces are committing crimes against humanity with impunity as they indiscriminately massacre defenceless civilians and deliberately deprive them of food, water, shelter and medical care. The use of phosphorus bombs and threats of nuclear holocaust are being made against a people under occupation who are being forcibly evicted from their land,” she added. Baloch said as a tragedy of epic proportions unfolds in Gaza, the UN Security Council must act to fulfil its responsibility to uphold peace and call for an urgent and unconditional ceasefire, lifting of the siege and commencement of rapid, unhindered humanitarian assistance.

“Backers of Israel must prevail upon it to abandon its plans for settler colonialism, forced displacement and ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian people. Aan occupying power, Israel must fulfill its obligations under the Fourth Geneva Convention and forthwith end the carnage in Gaza,” she said. The spokesperson said Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar is participating in the Extraordinary Islamic Summit. She said Prime Minister Kakar attended the 16th ECO Summit in Tashkent on 8-9 November 2023 held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. At the event, she said, the Prime Minister reiterated Pakistan’s steadfast commitment to ECO’s goals of regional growth, connectivity, development and mutual prosperity. He presented Pakistan’s vision for the future work of the organization and for promotion of regional connectivity and mutual prosperity. She said Prime Minister Kakar vehemently condemned the incessant and lethal bombardment of Gaza by the Israeli occupation forces.

Earlier this week, she said, the people of Pakistan and Kashmiris around the world remembered the victims of the mass killings in November 1947 in Jammu. 76 years ago, the Dogra Army of Prince Hari Singh, backed by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), had systematically massacred about 237,000 Muslims in a premeditated and systematic manner. On the expulsion of the illegally residing foreigners, she said the Prime Minister Kakar has underlined Pakistan’s policy with regards to individuals who are destined to be settled in third countries. To a question, she said, Pakistan remains committed to the ceasefire and we hope that India also shows its commitment to the ceasefire along the Line of Control, as per the understanding between the two countries.

“With regards to any specific incident along the Line of Control, I would advise you to contact the Ministry of Interior and ISPR for details. Lastly, in case there is a diplomatic communication from the Indian side, we will give our considered response in light of our version of events that have taken place along the Line of Control,” she added. She said Pakistan’s foreign policy had been consistent that we want to have friendly ties with our neighbour Afghanistan.