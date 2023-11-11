Pakistani teacher wins award for schooling underprivileged

GUJRANWALA - Pakistani school teacher Sister Zeph has won the prestigious Global Teacher Prize 2023 for educating the underprivileged children. She established a school in the courtyard of her home in Gujranwala at the age of just 13. “We are delighted to announce that Sister Zeph, an English, Urdu, culture, inter-faith harmony, climate change teacher at Gujranwala, Punjab in Pakistan, has been named the winner of the Varkey Foundation Global Teacher Prize 2023..,” the orgnisation announced in a statement. The prestigious award was organised in collaboration with UNESCO and in strategic partnership with a UAE-based global philanthropic organisation named Dubai Cares. Sister Zeph was selected from over 7,000 nominations from 130 countries around the world. She received her award at a ceremony that took place at UNESCO’s General Conference in Paris on November 8. UNESCO’s Director General Audrey Azoulay also congratulated the Pakistani teacher on receiving the prestigious award. “We all remember a teacher who has had an impact on our life and changed our future. It may sound like a truism but it’s true: teachers are life-changers. Congrats to Sister Zeph from Pakistan, 2023 Global Teachers Prize Winner. Thanks to her for her commitment as a life-changer!” she wrote on her X handle. Sister Zeph founded her own school for underprivileged children in the courtyard of her home at the age of just 13.