PHC seeks anti-corruption officials’ response by Nov 16

Peshawar - Peshawar High Court (PHC) has directed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Anti-Corruption Establishment to submit a reply by November 16 regarding a writ petition filed against the arrest of former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser.

A two-member PHC bench, comprising Justice Syed Irshad Ali and Justice Waqar Ahmad, heard the petition represented by Inam Yousafzai Advocate on behalf of Asad Qaiser, a leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Inam advocate informed the court that Asad Qaiser had been arrested from his residence in Islamabad in connection with a corruption case registered in Swabi district.

He emphasised that despite being behind bars at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, Asad Qaiser had not been produced in the anti-corruption court. The lawyer argued that as the accused belonged to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he should be transferred to Swabi to be produced in the relevant court there.

The additional advocate general stated that the case was not maintainable in the federal capital due to a lack of jurisdiction. After considering the arguments, the court issued a notice to Anti-Corruption Establishment officials and adjourned the proceedings until the next hearing.