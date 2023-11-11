Saturday, November 11, 2023
PM Kakar reaches Riyadh to attaend OIC summit

MATEEN HAIDER
November 11, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -  The extraordinary summit of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Israeli aggression against Palestine is taking place in Riyadh today.

The summit has been called by the current OIC chair Saudi Arabia. Leaders from 57 Muslim nations have been invited in the summit. 

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul- Haq Kakar who would be representing Pakistan in the summit has arrived in Riyadh on Friday. Deputy Governor Riyadh, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz received the prime minister on his arrival at the King Khalid International Airport. Pakistan’s Ambassdor Ahmed Farooq and senior Saudi and Pakistani officials were present on the occasion. During his three-day official visit, the prime minister will participate in the OIC emergency meeting and will deliver his speech highlighting the Israeli aggression on Gaza. He will also hold sideline meetings with the visiting heads of state and governments from other countries. The day-long summit would also be addressed by Palestinian President Mehmoud Abbas who would highlight the current situation in Gaza.

MATEEN HAIDER

