PML-N leaders part of caretaker setup, alleges Khurshid Shah

PPP leader says all parties should be given equal opportunities in upcoming elections.

LAHORE - Expressing doubts over the impartiality of the caretaker setup and the establishment, Senior PPP leader Syed Khurshid Shah Friday warned that if the new prime minister was ‘selected’ after the polls, the country would face huge losses. “If the prime minister is selected, then the country will suffer and the new government will not be able to function,” he said while talking to the media at the residence of PPP leader Navid Chaudhry after offering condolences over the demise of the latter’s spouse.

He said that if the prime minister is perceived as “selected,” it would be detrimental to the country.

Without explicitly mentioning the party’s name, Khurshid said that Prime Minister’s House continues to be under the influence of the same party which ruled the country before the caretaker government.

Referring to the PML-N’s electoral alliance with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P), Shah said that PPP would contest the elections independently. Shah reiterated the PPP’s stance on the right of political parties to choose whether to contest elections independently or form alliances. He also mentioned the common desire among parties for their candidate to be elected as the prime minister.

He said the people of Punjab had placed great trust in the in the PPP in the past and warned that if the previous drama of rigging which he referred to as fixing punctures was repeated in Punjab, it would have dangerous consequences.

Advocating for a fair voting process, Shah stressed the importance of restoration of democracy through transparent elections. He questioned the feasibility of equal opportunities for all parties in the upcoming general elections, particularly when the PML-N leaders are part of the current caretaker government.

Talking about Israel-Gaza conflict, Shah urged the caretaker government to raise its voice on the issue. He expressed concern about the perceived helplessness of Muslims in the face of the Israel-Palestine conflict.