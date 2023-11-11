Police forces PTI to abandon political gathering

LAHORE - Pakistan Tehreek Insaf’s Gujranwala local party leaders were forced to abandon the political gathering that was scheduled to take place at the party’s district head office on Friday following the crackdown of Gujranwala police at PTI workers convention. The law enforcement authorities claimed that, PTI did not receive authorization for security arrangements to host a public meeting. Speaking to The Nation, advocate Ali Raza Buttar, the secretary general of the PTI Gujranwala, alleged that the police forcibly placed him at house arrest at his residence to limit his freedom of movement. He further stated that because the planned event was to held at the PTI District President Mian Arqam Khan compound, which also happens to be a recognized PTI district party head office, the objected to the choice of the venue selected for holding a public gathering as Mian Arqam was wanted by the police in multiple May 9 incident cases.