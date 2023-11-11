Power of the UN?

The United Nations was formed, as history tells us, to unite the countries under the banner of peace and avoid con­flicts such as the ones that wiped off the cities from the face of the earth, i.e., Hiroshima and Nagasa­ki. It has been considered the all-powerful organisation that has the control to stop wars and the supposed world hunger.

Gaza is being reduced to rubble and ashes; it’s a distressing sight to see the innocent children be­come victims of this heinous geno­cide; the United Nations’ has been exposed as a mere side character of no importance while the super­power of the world continues to play the upper hand and openly extends its support to the tyrants. No one is willing to pay any heed to the demands of the UN.

So, was the United Nations formed to stand on the sidelines and watch the world burn, or does it have the veto to do what its charter states? Where are the so-called human rights now? Was it to put on a piece of paper for dec­oration or make it an Islamabad?

IFRAH SHAHBAZ,

Islamabad.