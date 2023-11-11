Saturday, November 11, 2023
PPP to kick start election campaign in Balochistan with rally

APP
November 11, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has decided to celebrate the party’s 56th Foundation Day in Quetta as Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has directed the party leaders to make full preparations for the grand rally on November 30.
The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by the PPP chairman at Bilawal House. Faryal Talpur, the Central President of PPP Women’s Wing was also present in the meeting. It was decided in the meeting that a grand rally will be held in Quetta on the occasion of the 56th foundation day of Pakistan People’s Party on November 30. On the occasion, Bilawal Bhutto said that Pakistan People’s Party will participate fully in the general elections and will win more seats from Balochistan.
From the Aaghaz-e-Huquq Balochistan to the original plan of the Economic Corridor, PPP has always given importance to the region of Balochistan, said Bilawal. The former foreign minister also sought suggestions from Balochistan office-bearers of the party for the election campaign in the province. It is pertinent to mention here that the announcement of Nov 30 rally in Quetta came after the announcement of Feb 8 as poll date by ECP.

APP

