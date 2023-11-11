Saturday, November 11, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

President urges world role in Gaza ceasefire

Alvi makes phone call to Palestine president Mahmoud Abbas, assures Pakistan’s full support in resolving Gaza crisis

President urges world role in Gaza ceasefire
Our Staff Reporter
November 11, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -   President Dr Arif Alvi telephoned his Palestinian counterpart Mahmoud Abbas on Friday and assured Pakistan’s continued support for resolving the Palestinian dispute in accordance with the relevant resolutions of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). The president expressed his heartfelt sympathies and grief on behalf of the people and the government of Pakistan over the atrocities being committed by Israel against the people of Palestine. He deplored the situation in Gaza, terming it “very painful” and said that the entire Pakistani nation was deeply saddened by the brutalities and reign of terror unleashed by the Israeli security forces. He strongly condemned the lethal bombing by Israel which even did not spare schools and hospitals. The barbaric actions, he said, resulted in killing of thousands of Palestinians, including women and children, healthcare workers, journalists and UN aid workers. The president said the current situation in Gaza was the reaction of decades of apartheid and unjust policies of Israel. He regretted the lack of action on the part of the international community to stop Israel from its murderous campaign against people of Gaza.

PM Kakar reaches Riyadh to attaend OIC summit

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1699590455.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023