Saturday, November 11, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Punjab chief secretary opens PMU block

Israr Ahmad
November 11, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

Rawalpindi-Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman inaugurated the Project Management Unit (PMU) Block during his visit to the Commissioner Office in Rawalpindi. Following the inauguration, he presided over a meeting in the committee room, receiving a briefing on the progress of Rawalpindi Ring Road and Daducha Dam. Commissioner Rawalpindi Laiqat Ali Chatha, Deputy Commissioner Hasan Waqar Cheema, Director Development Nazia Sudhan, Additional Commissioner Coordination Syed Nazarat Ali, CPO Syed Khalid Hamdani, and other officers attended the meeting.
The Commissioner reported that the right of way for Rawalpindi Ring Road is now clear from GT Road to the Motorway, and similar progress has been made in clearing the right-of-way for Daducha Dam. He highlighted a concern about a portion of Azad Patan Road constructed by a Chinese company, facing potential depletion due to high water levels. The Chief Secretary directed a zoom meeting with concerned secretaries by next Monday to address these issues promptly. Emphasizing the importance of timely completion without compromising quality, he instructed Commissioner Rawalpindi to oversee these projects directly.

German, Turkish leaders to meet amid Israel-Hamas war tensions

Tags:

Israr Ahmad

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1699590455.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023