Punjab chief secretary opens PMU block

Rawalpindi-Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman inaugurated the Project Management Unit (PMU) Block during his visit to the Commissioner Office in Rawalpindi. Following the inauguration, he presided over a meeting in the committee room, receiving a briefing on the progress of Rawalpindi Ring Road and Daducha Dam. Commissioner Rawalpindi Laiqat Ali Chatha, Deputy Commissioner Hasan Waqar Cheema, Director Development Nazia Sudhan, Additional Commissioner Coordination Syed Nazarat Ali, CPO Syed Khalid Hamdani, and other officers attended the meeting.

The Commissioner reported that the right of way for Rawalpindi Ring Road is now clear from GT Road to the Motorway, and similar progress has been made in clearing the right-of-way for Daducha Dam. He highlighted a concern about a portion of Azad Patan Road constructed by a Chinese company, facing potential depletion due to high water levels. The Chief Secretary directed a zoom meeting with concerned secretaries by next Monday to address these issues promptly. Emphasizing the importance of timely completion without compromising quality, he instructed Commissioner Rawalpindi to oversee these projects directly.