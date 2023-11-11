Saturday, November 11, 2023
Punjab CS wants implementation of E-procurement system in depts: ACS

Our Staff Reporter
November 11, 2023
MULTAN  -  South Punjab Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Saqib Zafar has assigned the task to Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department South Punjab for adopting E-procurement system for tendering process and purchase of goods. On the occasion of presentation regarding E-procurement system, Saqib Zafar said, “Primary and Secondary Healthcare will adopt this model and after its success it will be implemented in all other departments.” He said that complete guidance would be obtained from PEPRA regarding registration of vendors and other matters to make the tendering process completely transparent and foolproof. He said, “Punjab Chief Secretary (CS) Zahid Akhtar Zaman wants implementation of E-procurement system in all departments.” The ACS was given complete briefing about user management, template design, committee module and configuration system. Primary and Secondary Healthcare Secretary Mahr Muhammad Hayat Lak, Secretary Services Engineer Amjad Shoaib Khan Tareen, Deputy Secretary Admin Abdul Saboor Thakur and Section Officer Coordination Ahmed Rana were also present in the meeting. Procurement Officer Anila Khalil and Section Officer Dr Zulqarnain gave presentation on E-procurement.

PM Kakar reaches Riyadh to attaend OIC summit

Our Staff Reporter

