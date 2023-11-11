Punjab lifts lockdown as rains improve air quality

LAHORE - The Punjab government on Friday allowed markets in eight districts to reopen on Friday, says an amended notification issued by the Department of Primary Healthcare Punjab. According to the revised notification, markets including shopping malls will remain open on Friday (today), while they would remain closed on Saturday and Sunday.

The decision would be applicable to Nankana Sahib, Sheikhupura and Kasur. Likewise, according to the notification, the decision will also apply to Gujranwala, Narowal, Hafizabad, Sialkot, shopping malls and markets will open as usual on Friday. Restaurants, cinemas and gyms will also remain open today. “After assessing improved air quality post recent rainfall, in consultation with experts and Punjab environment department, we’ve decided to lift the lockdown. Markets open tomorrow, and restaurants can resume operations after 6 pm. The recent restrictions related to SMOG will be lifted from tomorrow morning. All educational institutes will remain close till Sunday,” chief minister Mohsin Naqvi tweeted Friday.