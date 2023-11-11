Saturday, November 11, 2023
Regional Director AIOU felicitates new VC

APP
November 11, 2023
Regional, Rawalpindi, Newspaper

RAWALPINDI  -  Regional Di­rector Rawalpindi, Allama Iqbal Open University, Nasreen Hameed Khan, expressed congratulations to Dr. Nasir Mehmood for assuming the role of Vice Chancellor. Presi­dent Dr. Arif Alvi’s approval of the appointment is a source of pride for the university community.

“We welcome Dr. Nasir Mahmood. With complete faith in his educational policies, we stand united in our hope that his lead­ership will usher in a new chapter of success for the university,” said Nasreen Hameed Khan.

