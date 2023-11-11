Regional Director AIOU felicitates new VC

RAWALPINDI - Regional Director Rawalpindi, Allama Iqbal Open University, Nasreen Hameed Khan, expressed congratulations to Dr. Nasir Mehmood for assuming the role of Vice Chancellor. President Dr. Arif Alvi’s approval of the appointment is a source of pride for the university community.
“We welcome Dr. Nasir Mahmood. With complete faith in his educational policies, we stand united in our hope that his leadership will usher in a new chapter of success for the university,” said Nasreen Hameed Khan.