Regional Director AIOU felicitates new VC

RAWALPINDI - Regional Di­rector Rawalpindi, Allama Iqbal Open University, Nasreen Hameed Khan, expressed congratulations to Dr. Nasir Mehmood for assuming the role of Vice Chancellor. Presi­dent Dr. Arif Alvi’s approval of the appointment is a source of pride for the university community.

“We welcome Dr. Nasir Mahmood. With complete faith in his educational policies, we stand united in our hope that his lead­ership will usher in a new chapter of success for the university,” said Nasreen Hameed Khan.