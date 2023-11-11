RISJA honours senior sports journalist

LAHORE - Rawalpindi Islamabad Sports Journalists Association (RISJA) paid tribute to the distinguished career and social endeavors of senior journalist Faheem Anwar Khan during a special ceremony held at a local hotel. The gathering of sports journalists witnessed the presentation of a special award to Faheem Anwar in recognition of his exceptional contributions to journalism and society. The event, attended by RISJA President Afzal Javed, Secretary Nasir Naqvi, and prominent journalists such as Abdul Mohi Shah, Shehryar Khan, Zulfiqar Baig, Arsalan Shirazi, Sohail Raja, Zeeshan Qayyum, Obaidur Rehman, and other members, highlighted Faheem Anwar’s remarkable achievements. The ceremony also acknowledged his recent appointment as Pakistan’s honorary chairman of Turkish welfare organization ‘Yardimeli Türkiye.’ RISJA President Afzal Javed expressed that senior journalist Faheem Anwar brings immense honor to the RISJA members. He said Faheem’s guidance and support would significantly contribute to Yardimeli’s efforts in aiding the needy and underprivileged. He also announced RISJA’s plans for upcoming sports events, workshops, and healthy activities for journalists, emphasizing the association’s commitment to fostering a vibrant sports journalism community. Senior RISJA member Abdul Mohi Shah commended Faheem Anwar for his years of dedication to journalism, extending best wishes for his future endeavors.