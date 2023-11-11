SACM KP lauds Trans Peshawar performance

Peshawar - Special Assistant to Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Housing and Transport Zafarullah Umarzai has commended the performance of Trans Peshawar and Transport Department employees by presenting certificates of appreciation.

The award distribution ceremony, attended by Secretary Transport Ziaul Haq, CEO of Trans Peshawar Dr Tariq Usman, and other officials, aimed to recognising the hard work of the staff and encourage continued dedication to enhancing organisational performance.

While visiting various sections of Trans Peshawar, Umarzai emphasised the significance of the certificates, expressing the caretaker government’s commitment to improving public transport services. He highlighted the international recognition received by the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system and Peshawar Zoo, affirming efforts to address challenges and ensured optimal travel facilities for passengers.