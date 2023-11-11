Saturday, November 11, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Saudi Arabian NDU delegation visits NUST

APP
November 11, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - A high-powered delegation from the Saudi Arabian National Defence University (SANDU), accompanied by members of the Saudi Ministry of Defence, paid a visit to the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST). Headed by President SANDU M.G. Mohammd Alruwaili, the delegation was extended a very warm welcome, followed by a comprehensive briefing on the NUST ecosystem.  The delegates extolled the university for its remarkable global achievements and unwavering commitment to advancing applied research and fostering innovation across various domains, according to a news release. 

They highly appreciated the quality standards NUST upholds and showed keen interest in developing deeper cooperation in an array of fields.  

Earlier in January 2023, Lt Gen (Retd) Javed Mahmood Bukhari, Rector NUST, along with members of senior management and faculty from the university, had visited SANDU to forge a multi-pronged partnership that would have far-reaching positive dividends for both sides.

German, Turkish leaders to meet amid Israel-Hamas war tensions

--

 

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1699590455.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023