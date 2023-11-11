SC decides to hear late Musharraf’s appeal against death term

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan Friday decided to hear an appeal of former military dictator Pervez Musharraf against the Special Court judgment that awarded him a death sentence on treason charges. A four-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Athar Minallah, and Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan conducted hearing of the ex-COAS and Bar Councils petitions. The bench will also hear the petitions of Pakistan Bar Councils (PBC), Sindh High Court Bar Association (SHCBA), former President of Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA), Rawalpindi Bench, and others against a three-member bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) verdict to declare judgment of the Special Court null and void. The court inquired from Barrister Salman Safdar, who represented the ex-COAS, why the appeal had not been fixed for a hearing for the past four years, and lamented that it is “unfortunate that despite one judge’s order in the chamber, the appeal was not fixed for the last four years”. The counsel informed that in February 2020, Justice Umar Ata Bandial had ordered the office to fix Musharraf’s appeal against the Registrar’s objections before the larger bench but the case was not listed for the last four years. The counsel stated that the appeal is continuity of the trial and this should have been heard. Later, the bench deferred hearing of the case till November 21. A three-judge Special Court presided over by former Chief Justice of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) Waqar Ahmed Seth, Justice Nazar Akbar of the Sindh High Court (SHC) and Justice Shahid Karim of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on December 17 with 2-1 had handed down death sentence to former army chief General (retd) Pervez Musharraf in the high treason case under Article 6 of Constitution. Justice Nazar Akbar had dissented with the majority judgment.