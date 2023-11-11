SCCI demands action against sale of smuggled Iranian oil

PESHAWAR - President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Fuad Ishaq expressed grave concern over sale of smuggled Iranian petrol and diesel at Dabba station and demanded the authorities concerned to take immediate action against the Dabba stations and remove the concerns of genuine petrol pump owners.

Fuad Ishaq made this demand during a meeting with a high-level delegation of owners and dealers of petroleum pumps led by Sarhad Petroleum and Cartage Dealers Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (SP&CDA-KP) chairman Abdul Majid Khan and the patron-in chief of the association and former president SCCI Engr Maqsood Anwar Pervez, held at SCCI House here on Friday.

Ijaz Khan Afridi, Vice President and Sajjad Aziz, General Secretary of the SCCI were also present on the occasion.

The delegation consisted of the SP&CDAKP General Secretary Gul Nawaz Khan, Khalid Khan, Mohammad Izhar Khan Afridi, Saifullah, Faisal Irfan and others Senior office-bearers of the association apprised the meeting about reservations of pumps owners and dealers regarding open sale the smuggled Iranian oil and diesel at Dabba stations, harassment by local administration through various means during checking the petrol measurement and enforcement of policies, delay in issuance of ‘Form K’, despite granting No-Objection Certificate (NoC) to petrol pumps.

Fuad Ishaq assured that the Chamber will continue its efforts to resolve all the above-mentioned problems by taking up with the federal and provincial governments and related institutions and authorities in an effective manner. The SCCI chief stressed the need for correction and re-direction of policies, besides tariffs/duties should be reviewed that will help to prevent the menace of smuggling.

He urged the government to take proactive steps to address the problems of the business community at all levels and to create a favourable environment for promoting businesses.