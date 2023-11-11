Seminar on Shakespeare, Urdu literature at PU

LAHORE-Punjab University Urdu Development and Translation Centre (PUUDTC) organized a seminar on ‘Shakespeare and Urdu literature’ on Friday. On this occasion, Prof Dr. Shahab Yar Khan from Bosnia and Herzegovina, Dean Faculty of Arts and Humanities Prof Dr Amra Raza, Director Urdu Development and Translation Centre Prof Dr Zahid Munir Aamir, former Director of Iqbal Academy Pakistan Muhammad Sohail Umar, faculty members and students were present. In his address, Dr Shahab Yar Khan said that there were many intellectuals in the world of literature but no other could make such an impact as Shakespeare on world literature. He said that the idea of the well-known Urdu drama ‘Waris’ was borrowed from Shakespeare. He said that every region of the world tries to adopt Shakespeare because the universality of his works is not seen in any creator. Prof Dr Zahid Munir Aamir welcomed the distinguished guests and participants and said that now a days there is a need to strengthen the dialogue of civilizations and international relations, for which PU Urdu Development and Translations Centre is playing an active role and did a lot of work.

He gave a reasoned discussion on the introduction of Shakespeare in Urdu, his early translations and the motivations behind these translations.

He called Allama Iqbal’s poem written for Shakespeare as the greatest tribute.

Prof Dr Amra Raza congratulated the organizers

for organizing the fruitful seminar. She said that the efforts of the Urdu Development and Translation Centre in the promotion of literature are commendable.

Sohail Umar said that the people of Europe are also benefiting from the services of Dr Shahab for literature. In the seminar, the students paid tribute to the services of Shakespeare. Dr Shahzeb Khan, Dr Anila Saleem, Mushtaq Ahmed Khan, Sonia Saleem, Dr Arsalan Rathore, Prof Dr Naumana Amjad and

Egyptian scholar Usman Nasir also participated in the ceremony.

Later, Dr Zahid Munir Aamir presented gifts of publications to the distinguished guests.