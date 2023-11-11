Setting up more bus, van terminals in Hyderabad demanded  

HYDERABAD - The Chairman of Traffic and Road Safety Foundation, a non-profit organization, Javed Iqbal has called for setting up proper bus terminals in the city, despite being the second largest city in the province lacking such terminals. In a statement issued here on Friday Iqbal also deplored that the inter-city transport system in the district was also poor. He maintained that the only authorized bus terminal at Badin Bus Stand was itself shorn of the facilities which were supposed to be necessarily provided at the terminal. Iqbal suggested that the bus and van terminals should be established in Latifabad, Qasim Chowk, Heerabad, Phuleli, Hala Naka, Rajputana and at Hatri Bypass in order to facilitate not only the residents of Hyderabad but also people from other cities who pass through the district. He asserted that the move would not only provide transport facilities to the public but it would also contribute to the government’s revenue.