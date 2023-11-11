Shopkeeper injures robber during robbery bid

SARGODHA - A robber was injured during a robbery bid in the jurisdiction of Satellite Town police here on Friday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, the incident took place at Tahli Chowk near the Satellite Town police station where two robbers entered a shop and started looting it but the shopkeeper opened firing at them. As a result, a robber identified as Irfan (38) son of Noor Muhammad, a resident of Bar Moosa, was injured while his accomplice fled.

After getting information, Rescue 1122 officials alongwith police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured dacoit to DHQ Teaching Hospital. The dacoit was wanted by police in many cases, police said. An investigation is ongoing.

Three tandoors sealed for selling low weight bread

Three tandoors were sealed for selling low weight roti at higher rates, here on Friday. According to official sources, price control magistrate alongwith his team checked various roti/ naan making tandoors located in the city and found that Fayyaz, Sajid and Shaukat were making low weight roti at their tandoors and selling at higher rates