Sister Zeph’s Win

Sister Zeph of Gujranwala winning UNESCO’s prestigious Global Teacher Prize is not just a personal achievement, but a win that tells how personal initiatives can go a long way in creating impact and transforming communities. Running a home school from an age as young as 13, the life of Sister Zeph is no less than a big motivation for educators across the country. Education and learning is one such pursuit where we find selfless people often doing their best to educate underprivileged children, just like Sister Zeph has been doing.

Now providing free education to over 200 children as well as imparting vocational training to their family members so that they can become self-sufficient, Sister Zeph’s initiative casts light on the power of people-driven passion projects. Home schools have remained a powerful tool of education across the world in different circumstances. In some cases, the disruption of normal life by war instigates a spirit in educators to run home schools. In other cases, the desire to teach and uplift marginalised communities is the motivation. Zeph’s life is a portrayal of the latter.

For Pakistan, it is a moment of pride. It sets an image globally that this country’s citizens believe in the power of grassroots initiatives. Empowering educators across the country should, then, be a priority of the education sector. Formal education may not reach every nook and corner, and this highlights the role that self-motivated educators like Zeph play in educating society. An individual educator can have a profound impact on students. Imagine the inspiration Sister Zeph’s students must have carried with them all these years. This creates a cycle where more and more people are willing to be such educators for others.

There is no doubt about the transformative power of dedicated teachers and the Global Teacher Prize is a testament to one such example. Most of the time, people who rise to this prestige are filled with a spirit of making lives better. Very small incentives, such as dedicating a building to a home school, can take these initiatives a long way and can simultaneously make them sustainable. The education departments across the country must be vigilant and extend support wherever they can.