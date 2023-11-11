Special KP Cabinet meeting approves increase in stipends of TMOs

Peshawar - A special cabinet meeting of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government met under the chairmanship of Provincial Minister for Establishment, Administration, and Inter-Provincial Relations, Masood Shah here at Civil Secretariat, Peshawar.

The meeting was attended by cabinet members, including Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, administrative secretaries, and other senior officials. The agenda included discussions on various issues related to healthcare and administration in the province. In the meeting, decisions were made regarding outsourcing of different hospitals in the districts, while recommendations were also considered to increase the monthly stipends for trainee medical officers (TMOs) in the hospitals.

Dr Riaz Anwar, Special Advisor to CM on Health, while addressing a news conference, emphasised the crucial role of trained medical doctors in the healthcare system. He highlighted the demand for the medical community for a stipend increase, stating that although a 30% increase was desired, given the economic conditions of the province, a 10% increase was deemed feasible. The cabinet also approved a 10% increase in their stipends.

Secretary Health, Mahmood Islam, mentioned that there has been no increase in the stipends of trainee medical officers since 2017. He acknowledged the sacrifices made by the medical community and expressed the government’s commitment to addressing their concerns.

Regarding the situation of the diphtheria outbreak in the province, the Health Advisor said that the Health Department is fully alert to the situation. Currently, there are 269 reported cases of diphtheria across the province. He emphasised the importance of timely vaccination, stating that if parents had administered protective vaccines to their children on time, the current situation might have been avoided.

Secretary Health shared that the province has an ample supply of anti-diphtheria serum. Directives have been issued to establish isolation wards in MTIs (Medical Teaching Institutions) and DHQs (District Headquarters Hospitals) for managing diphtheria patients.

The cabinet emphasised the importance of merit and compliance with regulations in outsourcing hospitals. These decisions and initiatives reflect the commitment of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to address healthcare challenges and improve the overall administrative framework in the province