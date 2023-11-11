Stop this war, Saudi Arabia urges Israel as Muslim leaders arrive in Riyadh

Iran says president Raisi will fly to Saudi Arabia for Sunday’s OIC emergency summit n Palestinians say deadly strike hit Gaza Hospital n Israel launches heavy bombardment on northern Gaza.

RIYADH/TEHRAN/ GAZA/TEL AVIV - Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) called for an end to the war in Gaza and the end of the “forced displacement” of Palestinians.

“We stress the need to stop this war and the forced displacement of Palestinians,” he said in remarks at the Saudi-Africa summit in Riyadh on Friday.

“We condemn what the Gaza Strip is experiencing in terms of military aggression, targeting of civilians and the continued violations of international humanitarian law by the Israeli occupation authorities,” he added.

“We stress the need to create conditions for the return of stability and the establishment of peace,” he added.

Iran’s president will attend an emergency summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in the Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh on Sunday. Iranian media outlets reported on Friday that President Ebrahim Raisi will fly to Saudi Arabia for Sunday’s meeting, which will address “ways to stop Israel’s savage war machine against Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip,” according to Iran’s official English language broadcaster Press TV.

Heavy bombardment and flares fired by Israeli forces can be seen in the northern part of Gaza late Friday, according to CNN’s Nic Robertson and his team, who are reporting from Sderot, Israel.

Raisi’s announcement of his trip to Riyadh came as the regime’s “supreme leader,” Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, launched another attack on US support for Israel in its military response to the Oct. “Since the very first days of the Zionist regime’s attacks, all the evidence and indications show the direct involvement of the Americans in running the war,” Khamenei declared on Friday.

The OIC summit will include Arab states that signed historic peace deals with Israel in 2020, among them the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. While Saudi Arabia still resists diplomatic relations with Israel, rumors of a peace deal brokered by the US administration were widespread in the weeks prior to the at least 101 employees of the main United Nations agency working in the Palestinian territories have been killed in Gaza since October 7, the agency said Friday.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees said it was “devastated” by the deaths of more than 100 colleagues in a post on social media Friday. The Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza says the death toll from the war there has risen to 11,078. This includes 4,506 children and more than 3,000 women, the ministry posted on Telegram. More than 27,000 people have been injured, it added. In comparison, the UN says about 5,400 people were killed in Gaza in all of Israel’s previous conflicts with Hamas since it took control of the territory in 2007. The US and Israel have previously said that figures from the Hamasrun ministry should be treated with caution, but the World Health Organization (WHO) has previously said the figures provided are trustworthy.

‘DEADLY STRIKE HIT GAZA HOSPITAL’

Palestinians said a deadly strike on Friday hit Gaza’s largest hospital compound as medical facilities sheltering tens of thousands were caught in intense combat between Israel and Hamas. Gaza’s Hamas government, which reported a death toll of 13, and the director of Gaza City’s Al-Shifa Hospital blamed Israeli forces for the strike. Israel did not immediately comment. Al-Shifa Hospital director Mohammad Abu Salmiya reported two people were killed and 10 wounded in a strike that he said hit the compound’s maternity ward. A Hamas government statement added that dozens were wounded in an Israeli strike on the hospital compound, giving a toll AFP was not immediately able to independently verify.

On Thursday Israel reported heavy fighting near the hospital, saying it had killed dozens of Hamas fighters. “There is no safe place left. The army hit Al- Shifa. I don’t know what to do,” said 32-year-old Abu Mohammad, who was among those seeking refuge at the hospital. “There is shooting... at the hospital. We are afraid to go out.” Witnesses told AFP that hundreds of people sheltering at Gaza City’s Al-Rantisi hospital fled on instruction from the Israeli military, which was surrounding it with armoured vehicles. AFPTV footage showed a fireball and smoke rising over the city at dawn. Early Friday sounds of apparent gunfire and explosions could be heard.

As the fighting raged in Gaza, air raid sirens sounded in Tel Aviv, while Hamas’s military wing said it targeted the Israeli commercial hub with rockets. There were no immediate reports of casualties. The war in the densely populated coastal territory, which is effectively sealed off, has prompted repeated calls for a ceasefire to protect civilian lives and allow in more humanitarian aid.

Tens of thousands of people have fled to the south of the territory in recent days, often on foot and with only the things the could carry. “Enough destruction, there’s nothing left. We need a truce to see what will later happen to us, a truce to bring medicine or aid to the hospitals,” said Mohammed Khader, who was displaced in Rafah.

“Those hospitals are now full of displaced people and not only injured and martyrs,” he added. Almost 1.6 million people have been internally displaced since October 7, UNRWA said, more than half Gaza’s population. But the UN estimates hundreds of thousands of civilians remain in the fiercest battle zones in the north. Complicating Israel’s military push is the fate of the hostages abducted on October 7. CIA director Bill Burns and David Barnea, head of Israel’s Mossad spy agency, were in Doha for talks on pauses that would include hostage releases and more aid for Gaza, an official told AFP on Thursday.

Four hostages have been freed so far by Hamas and another released in an Israeli operation, and the desperate relatives of those still held in Gaza have piled pressure on Israeli and US authorities to secure the release of their loved ones. The conflict has also stoked regional tensions, with crossborder exchanges between the Israeli army and Lebanon’s Hezbollah, and Yemen’s Huthis saying they launched “ballistic missiles” at southern Israel. Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said the expansion of the Israel-Hamas war has become “inevitable”.