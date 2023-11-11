TopCity1 housing scheme, Cybernet sign MoU

ISLAMABAD-A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between TopCity1 Housing Scheme and Cybernet, a leading Internet and Data Communication Network Service Provider in Pakistan. The agreement, signed by COO TopCity1 Housing Scheme Brig (R) Sikandar Ali Khan and Cybernet CEO Maroof Ali Shahani, calls for providing high-speed broadband satellite connectivity across the housing scheme.

The event was attended by Senior Director TopCity1 Housing Scheme Ghulam Yasin, Khalil Khan, Sibte Ahmed, Cybernet CEO Danish Lakhani, investors, residents, and others. COO TopCity1 Housing Scheme highlighted the significance of the MoU.

in providing internet services to residents, expressing that the collaboration with Cybernet was eagerly awaited by both management and the community.