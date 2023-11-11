Transformative event SOT 2023 ends on high note

ISLAMABAD-The School of Tomorrow (SOT) Events, Edition Sixteen, Guardians of the Future: Shaping Tomorrow with Generative AI, has successfully concluded at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) in Islamabad. Organised by Beaconhouse, Pakistan’s largest network of educational institutions, the SOT was attended by writers, policymakers, artists, educationists, students, and experts from various fields.

The opening session of the conference ‘Setting Directions’ explored topics and actions to make the world a better place for future generations. Moderated by Kasim Kasuri, CEO Beaconhouse and Chair SOT Events, the panel included Jamal Shah, Dr Basit Riaz Sheikh, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, and Paul Hutchings. An exclusive keynote by Sean Covey, President of FranklinCovey Education and author of the acclaimed book ‘The 7 Habits of Highly Effective Teens’ was also featured, along with an interview of the prolific best-selling writer, Jeffrey Arthur.

Conversations focused on both global and local issues that cut across disciplines and are ultimately centred around creating a more inclusive and peaceful world that values the rights of children. Speakers discussed critical issues including sustainability, child labour, animal rights, conflict, bullying, and self-image in the digital world. For the first time in Pakistan, SOT brought on board AI panellists who participated in discussions exploring the increasing role of generative Artificial Intelligence. The event hosted over 40 insightful discussions with more than 150 global and local thought leaders in education, healthcare, athletics, social and environmental development.