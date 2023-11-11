Saturday, November 11, 2023
Two bike lifters gangs busted

APP
November 11, 2023
Regional, Rawalpindi, Newspaper

RAWALPINDI  -   In their ongoing operations against car and bike lifter gangs, Rawalpindi District Police successfully busted two gangs and apprehended five members, recovering 14 motorcycles and various items from their possession.

According to a police spokesperson, Taxila police conducted a raid, apprehending two members of the Hamza bike lifter gang, including the ringleader Hamza and Yasin. They recovered five stolen motorcycles, Rs 4000, two mobile phones, and other items. In another operation, Rattaamral police dismantled a gang, arresting three suspects: Zakir, Waseem, and Jawad. They also recovered four stolen motorcycles and other items. During the third operation led by Saddar Baroni Police, a bike lifter named Nayab was incarcerated, and police retrieved five stolen motorcycles from his possession.

APP

