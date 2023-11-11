Saturday, November 11, 2023
USKT, Pak-Turk Maarif sign MoU to strengthen university’s educational network, global reach

Our Staff Reporter
November 11, 2023
Sialkot  -  The University of Sialkot (USKT) Chairman Fasial Manzoor said that he delighted to announce a significant milestone and a groundbreaking collaboration in his commitment to academic excellence and international collaboration in the field of education. An official Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) has been signed between USKT and Pak-Turk Maarif International School and Colleges, Islamabad which promises to strengthening the university’s educational network and global reach. This MoU signifies a significant achievement, as it establishes the University of Sialkot as a prestigious Cambridge Assessment English Centre to certify all level students in English testing, which also opens the doors to a multitude of academic opportunities.

