USKT, Pak-Turk Maarif sign MoU to strengthen university’s educational network, global reach

Sialkot - The University of Sialkot (USKT) Chairman Fasial Manzoor said that he delighted to announce a significant milestone and a groundbreaking collaboration in his commitment to academic excellence and international collaboration in the field of education. An official Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) has been signed between USKT and Pak-Turk Maarif International School and Colleges, Islamabad which promises to strengthening the university’s educational network and global reach. This MoU signifies a significant achievement, as it establishes the University of Sialkot as a prestigious Cambridge Assessment English Centre to certify all level students in English testing, which also opens the doors to a multitude of academic opportunities.