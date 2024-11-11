1233 food outlets penalized in Lodhran

LODHRAN - Punjab Food Authority (PFA) penalized 1233 food outlets by imposing a total fine of Rs 8.6 million on them over hygiene rules vi­olations across the district during the last 10 months.

PFA Lodhran Deputy Director Mubashir Abbas said the teams of the de­partment made 12,792 in­spections from January to October 2024. He said that three teams were deployed for inspection of food out­lets while one team de­puted for checking of milk. He informed that 188,065 litres milk was checked while 785 litres substan­dard milk was discarded during the same period.

He further said that 4345 notices were served on various food points for im­provement while 12 units were closed with a warn­ing to make improvement.

The PFA official said that 97 samples were taken and three FIRs were got regis­tered while three accused were arrested.

They received 394 com­plaints through helpline number 1223 and online App which were resolved promptly, he added.

He said the department was striving to ensure healthy food and pure milk to citizens for which all necessary measures were being adopted.

He urged the citizens to inform PFA helpline about any adulteration or prepa­ration of unhygienic food and the department would take swift action.

VERIFICATION PROCESS BEGINS FOR DHEE RANI’ PROGRAMME

The verification pro­cess of 110 applications received from across the district under the Punjab government’s initiative ‘Dhee Rani’ programme for underprivileged people for marriage has been started.

Social Welfare depart­ment sources said here on Sunday that people were getting their registration through an online App re­garding the programme. The last date for submis­sion of online applications was November 15.

Punjab Chief Minis­ter Maryam Nawaz has launched ‘Dhee Rani’ pro­gramme to arrange the wedding ceremonies of underprivileged couples and ease the burden on parents.

The applications under the project could be sub­mitted through the online portal cmp.punjab.gov.pk or helpline 1312.

The helpline number had been given to answer any queries regarding the project.

The teams were visiting the homes of aspirants to verify the eligibility for ensuring transparency in the programme. The new couple would be given Rs 100,000 financial support through ATM cards and es­sential furniture, crockery and clothes. The govern­ment would also arrange meals in the wedding ceremony of couples, the sources added.