1233 food outlets penalized in Lodhran

LODHRAN - Punjab Food Authority (PFA) penalized 1233 food outlets by imposing a total fine of Rs 8.6 million on them over hygiene rules violations across the district during the last 10 months.
PFA Lodhran Deputy Director Mubashir Abbas said the teams of the department made 12,792 inspections from January to October 2024. He said that three teams were deployed for inspection of food outlets while one team deputed for checking of milk. He informed that 188,065 litres milk was checked while 785 litres substandard milk was discarded during the same period.
He further said that 4345 notices were served on various food points for improvement while 12 units were closed with a warning to make improvement.
The PFA official said that 97 samples were taken and three FIRs were got registered while three accused were arrested.
They received 394 complaints through helpline number 1223 and online App which were resolved promptly, he added.
He said the department was striving to ensure healthy food and pure milk to citizens for which all necessary measures were being adopted.
He urged the citizens to inform PFA helpline about any adulteration or preparation of unhygienic food and the department would take swift action.
VERIFICATION PROCESS BEGINS FOR DHEE RANI’ PROGRAMME
The verification process of 110 applications received from across the district under the Punjab government’s initiative ‘Dhee Rani’ programme for underprivileged people for marriage has been started.
Social Welfare department sources said here on Sunday that people were getting their registration through an online App regarding the programme. The last date for submission of online applications was November 15.
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has launched ‘Dhee Rani’ programme to arrange the wedding ceremonies of underprivileged couples and ease the burden on parents.
The applications under the project could be submitted through the online portal cmp.punjab.gov.pk or helpline 1312.
The helpline number had been given to answer any queries regarding the project.
The teams were visiting the homes of aspirants to verify the eligibility for ensuring transparency in the programme. The new couple would be given Rs 100,000 financial support through ATM cards and essential furniture, crockery and clothes. The government would also arrange meals in the wedding ceremony of couples, the sources added.