2 labourers rescued

FAISALABAD - Two labourers were rescued safely from under the debris of foundation of an under-construction house in the area of Roshanwala police station. Rescue 1122 spokes­man said here on Sunday that two labourers includ­ing Sajjad (26) and Arsalan (18), residents of Chak No. 257-RB, were busy in digging earth for lying foundation of a house near Roshanwala bypass on Sammundri Road when they, all of sudden, bur­ied beneath the dug earth about 10 feet in depth. Re­ceiving information, Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and after hectic efforts succeeded in dragging both laborers out of the debris safely. The res­cue team provided first aid to both victims and shifted them to Allied Hospital-II (DHQ Hospital) for medical treatment, he added.