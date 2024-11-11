Monday, November 11, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

2 labourers rescued

NEWS WIRE
November 11, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

FAISALABAD  -  Two labourers were rescued safely from under the debris of foundation of an under-construction house in the area of Roshanwala police station. Rescue 1122 spokes­man said here on Sunday that two labourers includ­ing Sajjad (26) and Arsalan (18), residents of Chak No. 257-RB, were busy in digging earth for lying foundation of a house near Roshanwala bypass on Sammundri Road when they, all of sudden, bur­ied beneath the dug earth about 10 feet in depth. Re­ceiving information, Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and after hectic efforts succeeded in dragging both laborers out of the debris safely. The res­cue team provided first aid to both victims and shifted them to Allied Hospital-II (DHQ Hospital) for medical treatment, he added.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1731217733.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024