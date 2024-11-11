2 motorcyclists killed in road accident

MUZAFARGARH - Two young motorcy­clists lost their lives in a road accident involving a tractor-trolley in Alipur, on Sunday. According to rescue sources, the incident occurred on the bypass road when a sugar­cane-loaded tractor-trolley hit a motorcycle, crushing two riders on-the-spot. The victims, identified as Shakir and Sajid, were residents of nearby area of Fatehpur. Driver of tractor-trolley managed to flee the scene immediately after the inci­dent. A rescue team shifted the bodies to the Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) hospi­tal. Meanwhile, the City Ali­pur Police took the tractor-trolley into it’s custody and initiated legal action.