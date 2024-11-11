Monday, November 11, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

5G internet service in Pakistan by April 2025: PTA

NEWS WIRE
November 11, 2024
Newspaper, Business

LAHORE  -  The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Sunday said that 5G internet service would be intro­duced in Pakistan by April 2025.

The PTA local chapter sources told media that efforts were being made to expand the telecom market and provide better facilities to us­ers. They said that the restoration of the submarine cable was currently underway in the country, which was expected to be completed by August 27, 2025. Despite upgradation of services, no further disruption was expected, and customers would get better services, they added.

Meanwhile, the PTA awarded a letter of intent to National Eco­nomic Research Associates (NERA) to oversee the 5G spectrum auction. NERA is a US-based consultancy that specialises in telecom and gov­ernment sector modeling.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1731217733.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024