75 martyred in Israeli strikes on Gaza, Beirut, Damascus

Gaza rescuers say 13 children among 30 martyred.

BEIRUT/GAZA - At least 38 people were killed in Is­raeli strikes across Lebanon on Sun­day, including 23 in a raid north of the capital Beirut, the health minis­try said. Israel, at war with Lebanon’s Hezbollah since late September, has intensified its air campaign against the Iran-backed movement in recent days, especially in the country’s south and the southern suburbs of Beirut.

Further north, an “Israeli enemy strike on Almat in the Jbeil district killed 23 people including seven children,” the health ministry said in a statement, adding that body parts had been recovered from the site and were being identified.

The Shiite Muslim-majority vil­lage of Almat, about 30 kilometres (19 miles) from Beirut, is located in a mostly Christian region -- outside Hezbollah’s traditional strongholds. Hezbollah lawmaker Raed Berro, one of the members of parliament repre­senting the Jbeil district, was at the site of the strike and denied Israe­li claims that Hezbollah members or weapons were embedded among ci­vilians. “Important military and secu­rity figures are usually on the front­lines... not at the rear,” he told AFP.

“Under the rubble, there are only children, elderly men and women,” he said. Facebook user Ali Haydar posted a picture of the home, which he said belonged to his family, be­fore it was destroyed. He added that people displaced from the eastern Baalbek region, also a focus of Israe­li strikes, had sought refuge there. “There were 35 relatives of ours from Baalbek in the house” includ­ing women and children, he said. “Most of them have been martyred” in the strike, Haydar added.

An Israeli strike on an apartment belonging to the Lebanese Hezbol­lah group killed seven people Sun­day in a stronghold of pro-Iran groups south of Damascus, a war monitor said.

“An Israeli strike killed seven peo­ple and wounded 14, including women and children, in the Sayyida Zeinab area,” Rami Abdel Rahman, who heads the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, told AFP, revising an earlier toll of three dead.

The Britain-based monitor, which has a network of sources inside Syr­ia, earlier said that “the Israeli attack targeted (Hezbollah) figures in the building where Lebanese families and members of the movement live.” Syria’s official SANA news agency re­ported an “Israeli aggression target­ing a residential building in the Sayy­ida Zeinab” area, home to a major Shiite shrine, that killed and injured an unspecified number of people.

Meanwhile, Gaza’s civil defence agency on Sunday said 30 people, including 13 children, were killed in Israeli strikes on two houses in the north of the Palestinian territory.

The first strike early Sunday hit a house in Jabalia, northern Gaza, kill­ing “at least 25” people, including 13 children, and injuring more than 30, civil defence said. Since October 6, the Israeli military has been engaged in a withering air and ground assault on areas of northern Gaza, including Jabalia, saying they are seeking to stop Hamas from regrouping there. Another strike on the Sabra neigh­bourhood of Gaza City killed five people, with others still missing in the aftermath, civil defence said. “A number of civilians are still under the rubble,” the agency added.