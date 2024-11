SARGODHA - The environment protection department demolished 78 for causing pol­lution and smog in Mianwali district during the last one and a half months. Talking to APP here on Sunday district environment officer Mian­wali Engineer Rehmatullah Khan said the action was tak­en following the direction of Deputy Commissioner Mian­wali Khalid Javed Goraya. He said that 32 cases were reg­istered against those brick kilns’ owners who had not converted their kiln houses into zigzag technology.