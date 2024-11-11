Alghoza player Misri Khan remembered

LAHORE - Forty-fourth death anniversary of renowned Alghoza player Misri Khan Jamali was ob­served here and across the country on Sunday. He started a business of music instruments at Nawab Shah, but later became popular in playing locally made music instrument Alghoza. Radio Pakistan aired his music pro­grammes for almost three de­cades. Ustad Misri Khan Jamali earned fame by playing Algho­za at both national and inter­national levels. In recognition of his services, he was also awarded Pride of Performance Award in 1979. He died on this day in 1980 and was buried in Nawab Shah.