Monday, November 11, 2024
Alghoza player Misri Khan remembered

Alghoza player Misri Khan remembered
November 11, 2024
LAHORE  -  Forty-fourth death anniversary of renowned Alghoza player Misri Khan Jamali was ob­served here and across the country on Sunday. He started a business of music instruments at Nawab Shah, but later became popular in playing locally made music instrument Alghoza. Radio Pakistan aired his music pro­grammes for almost three de­cades. Ustad Misri Khan Jamali earned fame by playing Algho­za at both national and inter­national levels. In recognition of his services, he was also awarded Pride of Performance Award in 1979. He died on this day in 1980 and was buried in Nawab Shah.

NEWS WIRE

