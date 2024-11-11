All Pakistan Private Schools Management Association hosts dinner for former, current CEOs Education

RAWALPINDI - Mem­ber National Assembly and Chairman District Coordi­nation Committee Rawal­pindi Engineer Qamarul Islam Raja said that the former CEO Education Ya­sin Khan Baloch is leaving with honors and the new CEO Education Amanullah Khan also has hard work, integrity, abilities and good reputation to hus profile. It is hoped that Rawalpindi district will become an ex­emplary district under his leadership qualities. These views were expressed by Member National Assem­bly and Chairman District Coordination Committee Rawalpindi Engineer Qa­marul Islam Raja while addressing the dinner or­ganized by All Pakistan Private Schools Manage­ment Association in honor of former and current CEO Education. Apsma North Punjab President and Member District Registra­tion Authority Abrar Ah­mad Khan, Central Senior Vice President Muhammad Farqan Chaudhry, DEO El­ementary Malik Muham­mad Asif, Amir Anwar, Abrar Ahmed Advocate, President EPCA Education District Rawalpindi Malik Irshad Sultan, Raja Zubair were present in the cer­emony. Nasir Candidate for Chairman UC Daman Sye­dan, Kamran Saif Qureshi, Raja Waseem Saifi, Syed Adil Shah, Raja Nauman Qamar, Hafiz Muhammad Yasin, Special Representa­tive for Minister of Educa­tion Punjab Nasir Salim Sati, Professor Mahmood Ijaz Butt, Shahid Yusuf, Syed Zubair Ali Shah, Nair Kamal, Parvez Iqbal and others participated.