All Pakistan Private Schools Management Association hosts dinner for former, current CEOs Education

RAWALPINDI - Member National Assembly and Chairman District Coordination Committee Rawalpindi Engineer Qamarul Islam Raja said that the former CEO Education Yasin Khan Baloch is leaving with honors and the new CEO Education Amanullah Khan also has hard work, integrity, abilities and good reputation to hus profile. It is hoped that Rawalpindi district will become an exemplary district under his leadership qualities. These views were expressed by Member National Assembly and Chairman District Coordination Committee Rawalpindi Engineer Qamarul Islam Raja while addressing the dinner organized by All Pakistan Private Schools Management Association in honor of former and current CEO Education. Apsma North Punjab President and Member District Registration Authority Abrar Ahmad Khan, Central Senior Vice President Muhammad Farqan Chaudhry, DEO Elementary Malik Muhammad Asif, Amir Anwar, Abrar Ahmed Advocate, President EPCA Education District Rawalpindi Malik Irshad Sultan, Raja Zubair were present in the ceremony. Nasir Candidate for Chairman UC Daman Syedan, Kamran Saif Qureshi, Raja Waseem Saifi, Syed Adil Shah, Raja Nauman Qamar, Hafiz Muhammad Yasin, Special Representative for Minister of Education Punjab Nasir Salim Sati, Professor Mahmood Ijaz Butt, Shahid Yusuf, Syed Zubair Ali Shah, Nair Kamal, Parvez Iqbal and others participated.