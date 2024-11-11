American food, agriculture exhibitors see surge in deals at 7th CIIE

SHANGHAI - The American Food and Ag­riculture Pavilion, featuring 14 exhibitors, reported a surge in the value of signed deals during the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE). From Nov 5 to 10, these exhibitors signed 11 deals with a total trade value of 711 million US dol­lars, a 41 percent increase in value compared to the sixth CIIE, according to the Amer­ican Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai (AmCham Shanghai). Participating in the expo for the second year, the pavilion was co-hosted by AmCham Shanghai and the US Department of Agri­culture. Eric Zheng, presi­dent of AmCham Shanghai, described the pavilion’s outcomes as exceeding ex­pectations, noting that the CIIE has once again proven to be an “important plat­form to showcase American products and services”. He added that AmCham Shang­hai hopes to leverage the expo to help American com­panies grow in the dynamic Chinese market.