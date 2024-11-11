Monday, November 11, 2024
Annual Urs of Sakhi Jam Datar to begin today

November 11, 2024
NAWABSHAH  -  The 753rd annual Urs Mubarak of the famous saint of Sindh Syed Asghar Ali Shah known as Sakhi Jam Datar will start from November 11 in Jam Sahib city. District administration has announced a public hol­iday on the occasion of Urs. The three-day official celebrations will start from Monday, November 11 in Jam Sahib, which will continue till November 13. The Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Mohammad Sajjad Haider, Deputy Commis­sioner Shaheed Benazirabad Shehryar Gul Memon, Fakir Naveed Hussain Wastaro and Manager Awqaf Ahmed Ali Brohi will inaugurate the Urs while ar­rangements have been made by the town adminis­tration for the facilities of the pilgrims who come on Urs, apart from cleanliness in the city.

