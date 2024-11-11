Athletes to be selected purely on merit for ‘Quaid-e-Azam Trophy’: Sports minister

KARACHI - Provincial Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Sindh Sardar Muhammad Bux Mahar on Sunday an­nounced that athletes who excel in the trials would be selected for the ‘Quaid-e-Azam Trophy’ and warned that selectors will be held accountable for any in­justice to the players. He shared these views while briefing the media here at United Stadium. He empha­sized that Sindh’s squad will be selected through open trials across multiple sports, ensuring that talent would be given a fair platform. The minister also reviewed the trials for the women’s foot­ball team aiming to partici­pate in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy. Muhammad Bux Mahar expressed pride in the role of the Sindh Govern­ment in promoting sports and stated, “It is a source of immense pride that the Sindh Department of Sports has organized these trials for the girls’ football team. In a society like ours, seeing young women playing foot­ball is truly inspiring.”