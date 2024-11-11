Attock police arrest 4 anti-social elements

ATTOCK - Police have arrested four anti-social elements including two killers from different areas. All have been sent behind the bars. During the first attempt, Fatehjang police arrested Waseem Akram (through interpol from Bahrain) who along with his accomplices had shot dead three persons on 18/6/2016 and was at large since then. In two other attempts, the same police Samiullah allegedly involved in sexual assault of a twelve year old boy while Nawazish Ali Khan was arrested for his alleged involvement in Rs 2.5 million in a property sale purchase case. On the other hand, Hazro police arrested Gulbar s/o Sanobar for allegedly involved in killing his sister over property dispute.