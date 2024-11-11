Monday, November 11, 2024
Attock police arrest 4 anti-social elements

Our Staff Reporter
November 11, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ATTOCK  -  Police have arrested four anti-social elements including two kill­ers from different areas. All have been sent behind the bars. Dur­ing the first attempt, Fatehjang police arrested Waseem Akram (through interpol from Bahrain) who along with his accomplices had shot dead three persons on 18/6/2016 and was at large since then. In two other attempts, the same police Samiullah allegedly involved in sexual assault of a twelve year old boy while Nawa­zish Ali Khan was arrested for his alleged involvement in Rs 2.5 mil­lion in a property sale purchase case. On the other hand, Hazro po­lice arrested Gulbar s/o Sanobar for allegedly involved in killing his sister over property dispute.

Our Staff Reporter

