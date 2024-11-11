Autumn season enhances beauty in parks, attracts visitors in large numbers

ISLAMABAD - Autumn’s arrival in Pakistan unveils breathtaking vistas in beautiful parks, including Islam­abad’s Rose and Jasmine Garden, Lahore’s serene Changa Manga Jungle, and Karachi’s captivat­ing Bagh Ibn-e-Qasim, drawing throngs of visitors eager to im­mortalize the scenery through photography.

A report by a private news chan­nel highlighted the captivating beauty of Pakistan’s picturesque parks during autumn where it unfolds, country’s iconic green spaces, such as Islamabad’s Rose and Jasmine Garden, Lahore’s Shalimar Gardens and Karachi’s Bagh Ibn-e-Qasim and transform into vibrant havens. The gentle warmth of autumn envelops these parks, painting the landscapes with golden hues, crimson reds and burnt oranges, report added.

During Pakistan’s autumn sea­son, several valleys transform into breathtaking vistas, earning the nickname “Red Earth,” said a worker in park. This breathtak­ing scenery attracts visitors in large numbers, eager to immerse themselves in nature’s splendor, capture memorable moments and escape the urban chaos, said a lo­cal resident of Islamabad city. The report showcased the parks’ revi­talized beauty, underscoring their significance as popular tourist destinations and serene retreats.

“The Margalla Hills and parks in Islamabad turn golden, mak­ing our city a heaven on earth,” said a youngster Ayesha Khan.

“I love strolling through Rose and Jasmine Garden during au­tumn. The vibrant colors soothe my soul,” said another citizen Muhammad Ali. “Islamabad’s autumn scenery is breathtaking. Perfect time for photography,” Fatima Ahmed added. “The gold­en leaves in Lahore’ s parks spe­cially in Changa Manga remind me of Kashmir’s beauty,” Salman Butt a citizen. “Autumn brings life to Karachi’s parks. Love the vibrant atmosphere,” Fahad Sid­diqui further added.

It is the best season for outdoor activities as the temperatures are just perfect, not too hot nor too cold, said an elderly women while enjoying weather in Islamabad. “This autumn backdrop is perfect, my Instagram followers will love it,” Aisha in Islamabad comment­ed. “Lahore ‘s Shalimar Gardens during autumn is photographer’s heaven,” a student also admired. “Pakistan’s natural beauty sur­passes international destina­tions” Salman from Lahore added.

“Forever memories captured in Islamabad’s beautiful parks”, said a family while sitting and admiring beauty of Islamabad city in autumn season.