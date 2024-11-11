Monday, November 11, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Autumn season enhances beauty in parks, attracts visitors in large numbers

Autumn season enhances beauty in parks, attracts visitors in large numbers
APP
November 11, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD   -  Autumn’s arrival in Pakistan unveils breathtaking vistas in beautiful parks, including Islam­abad’s Rose and Jasmine Garden, Lahore’s serene Changa Manga Jungle, and Karachi’s captivat­ing Bagh Ibn-e-Qasim, drawing throngs of visitors eager to im­mortalize the scenery through photography.

A report by a private news chan­nel highlighted the captivating beauty of Pakistan’s picturesque parks during autumn where it unfolds, country’s iconic green spaces, such as Islamabad’s Rose and Jasmine Garden, Lahore’s Shalimar Gardens and Karachi’s Bagh Ibn-e-Qasim and transform into vibrant havens. The gentle warmth of autumn envelops these parks, painting the landscapes with golden hues, crimson reds and burnt oranges, report added.

During Pakistan’s autumn sea­son, several valleys transform into breathtaking vistas, earning the nickname “Red Earth,” said a worker in park. This breathtak­ing scenery attracts visitors in large numbers, eager to immerse themselves in nature’s splendor, capture memorable moments and escape the urban chaos, said a lo­cal resident of Islamabad city. The report showcased the parks’ revi­talized beauty, underscoring their significance as popular tourist destinations and serene retreats.

Israel urges fans to skip France-Israel football match in Paris

“The Margalla Hills and parks in Islamabad turn golden, mak­ing our city a heaven on earth,” said a youngster Ayesha Khan.

“I love strolling through Rose and Jasmine Garden during au­tumn. The vibrant colors soothe my soul,” said another citizen Muhammad Ali. “Islamabad’s autumn scenery is breathtaking. Perfect time for photography,” Fatima Ahmed added. “The gold­en leaves in Lahore’ s parks spe­cially in Changa Manga remind me of Kashmir’s beauty,” Salman Butt a citizen. “Autumn brings life to Karachi’s parks. Love the vibrant atmosphere,” Fahad Sid­diqui further added.

It is the best season for outdoor activities as the temperatures are just perfect, not too hot nor too cold, said an elderly women while enjoying weather in Islamabad. “This autumn backdrop is perfect, my Instagram followers will love it,” Aisha in Islamabad comment­ed. “Lahore ‘s Shalimar Gardens during autumn is photographer’s heaven,” a student also admired. “Pakistan’s natural beauty sur­passes international destina­tions” Salman from Lahore added.

Imran given fresh questionnaire in £190m case

“Forever memories captured in Islamabad’s beautiful parks”, said a family while sitting and admiring beauty of Islamabad city in autumn season.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1731217733.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024