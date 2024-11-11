Monday, November 11, 2024
Azma Bokhari slams PTI for hypocrisy, disloyalty

4:26 PM | November 11, 2024
Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has criticized Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), accusing the party of hypocrisy and disloyalty.

Referring to recent events at a PTI rally in Swabi, Bokhari remarked, “Those who claim to fight against 'American slavery' are now waving the American flag, as if seeking freedom through it.”

Bokhari argued that PTI’s leadership considers U-turns a mark of bravery, while the display of the U.S. flag at the rally in Swabi signaled, in her view, their allegiance to "American masters."

She described the public gathering as unsuccessful, noting that it led to internal clashes, particularly between Ali Amin Gandapur and other party leaders. Bokhari emphasized that PTI is fragmented, with factions each pursuing their own agendas, suggesting the party is on a path to "inevitable downfall."

She added that no one within PTI accepted Gandapur as chief minister or took his orders seriously. Bokhari also highlighted the lack of leadership and direction in the party following the absence of former "facilitators and coach."

Bokhari concluded that those who once refused to accept defeat were now regularly seeking NRO as infighting within PTI continues.

