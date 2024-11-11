Bahria College Karsaz win 9th Essa Lab Trophy 3x3 Girls Basketball title

LAHORE - Bahria College Karsaz Blue clinched victory in the 9th Essa Lab Tro­phy 3x3 Girls Basketball Tournament, defeating their own Bahria Col­lege Black team 7-3 in the final. The prestigious tournament, organized under the banner of Firdous Ittehad and sponsored by the Sports Organi­zation of Association (SOA), was held at Bahria College Karsaz. The final was graced by the esteemed presence of Zahid Malik, a renowned journal­ist and Chairman of the Broadcasting and Media Committee of the Chamber of Commerce, who distributed cash prizes and other rewards. The event also saw the presence of key per­sonalities, including the Director of Sports Karachi Commissioner’s Office, Ghulam Mohammad Khan, Saeeda Iftikhar, Uzma Khan, Abdul Hamid Baloch, and others. Zahid Malik, while addressing the gathering, expressed his deep gratitude to Dr. Farhan Isa Abdullah for his unwavering support in promoting sports through Isa Labo­ratories across the country. He added that in December, he would bring Prime Minister’s Advisor on Youth Af­fairs, Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, to the court. Malik also committed to furthering the growth of basketball in Karachi through his platform and the Chamber, with plans to engage foreign embassies and invite diplomats for fu­ture visits to the court.