Balochistan mourns victims of Quetta suicide bombing as global condemnations grow

France, Saudi Arabia, UAE condemn terrorist attack at Quetta railway station. Train operations from Quetta suspended for four days. Federal govt pledges all-out support to Balochistan CM to eradicate terrorism.

QUETTA/ISLAMABAD/LAHORE - The government of Balochistan on Sunday announced to observe three-day mourning, from Monday to Wednesday, following the deadly suicide blast at Quetta Railway Station.

In an official press release, the provincial government said that the national flag of Pakistan shall fly at half-mast across the province during this period. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Sunday condemned the terrorist attack on a railway station in Quetta, Balochistan, which resulted in the death and injury of several people.

Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement, said the Kingdom has reiterated its rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism, and extended its deepest condolences and sincere sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the government and people of Pakistan, wishing the injured speedy recovery.

The Embassy of France in Pakistan on Sunday strongly condemned the heinous act of terrorism perpetrated in Quetta the other day.

In a statement on its social media accounts, the embassy said, “Our thoughts are with the victims and their loved ones. We stand with Pakistan against terrorism.”

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has strongly condemned the terrorist attack at a railway station in Quetta, which resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries to innocent civilians.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed that the UAE has expressed its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability in contravention of international law.

The ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the government and people of Pakistan, and to the families of the victims of this terrorist attack, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.

Pakistan Railways on Sunday announced suspension of train operations from Quetta for four days due to security concerns and in the interest of passengers’ safety.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Pakistan Railways, Aamir Ali Baloch in a statement said the operations would be resumed soon after the security clearance was granted.

Baloch highlighted that Pakistan Railways, with the support of the Balochistan government and security agencies, had successfully made it possible to connect Quetta with rest of the country.

He categorically stated that such incidents could not weaken the resolve of his department to work relentlessly to facilitate the masses.

He said 50 injured persons were currently under treatment at trauma centre, where the medical teams of Pakistan Railways were providing them due care.

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti and Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi in a meeting on Sunday reviewed the situation created after the suicide attack on railway station Quetta, discussed the measures taken for maintaining peace and the security of the public and protection of their properties in Balochistan.

Both leaders paid homage to the martyrs and offered prayers for the elevation of their ranks. The Interior Minister and Balochistan Chief Minister expressed complete solidarity with the families of the martyrs and said that the war against terrorism is the war of every Pakistani and defeat of enemies in this war is the first and last option.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi while talking to the chief minister said that the federal government will provide all-out support for maintaining peace and the complete eradication of terrorism from the province.

Speaking on this occasion, the chief minister said that more efforts are being taken to ensure law and order situation, and reiterated that a handful of elements are involved in terrorist activities in Balochistan which would be rooted out in every way.

Later, Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi were presided over a high-level meeting on the law and order situation in Balochistan here at Chief Minister’s Secretariat. The preliminary report of the suicide blast at Quetta railway station was presented in the meeting.

In the meeting, prayers were also offered for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs and expressed solidarity with bereaved families. It was decided in the meeting that decisive steps would be taken with full force to crush the terrorists and intelligence-based operations would be expanded to thwart the nefarious designs of anti-state elements.

Addressing the meeting, Mohsin Naqvi said that the federal government would provide all possible support to the Balochistan government to deal with the menace of terrorism. He also announced to provide resources to Balochistan on a priority basis.

He said that measures would be taken to provide trainings and strengthen the professional capabilities of Police, CTD, Levies and other forces of Balochistan to effectively deal with the menace of terrorism.

Addressing the meeting, Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that the professional capabilities of Levies, Police and CTD would be strengthen and developed them on modern lines with the support of the federal government. He expressed the government’s resolve to defeat enemies who want to weaken Pakistan by furthering their nefarious designs. Sarfraz Bugti vowed to root out the menace of terrorism and ensure peace in the province.

Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan, Additional Chief Secretary Home, Shahab Ali Shah, IG Police Balochistan, Moazzam Jah Ansari and other high officials including Commissioner Quetta Division Hamza Shafqaat were attended the meeting.