Bedil Library to host inauguration of Goshah-e-Sabih Mohsin

KARACHI - The inauguration of Goshah-e-Sabih Mohsin will take place at Bedil Li­brary on November 15, marking the Golden Jubilee of the library. The event will feature the launch of Jamal Mohsin’s book, “Baitul Li­brary Ke Aas Paas,” and a mushaira. Professor Sahr Ansaari will preside over the event, which will bring to­gether prominent literary figures to address, including Anwer Shaur Peerzada Qaim, Musarrat Khalil, Iqbal Mohsin, Jamal Mohsin, Mu­hammad Zuber, Mahmood laiq, and Ali Kamil Qazalbash. Notable writers and poets will pay tribute to the late Sabih Mohsin, renowned writer and columnist. Participating poets will recite their works including Jawed Saba Afzal, Syed AH Khanzad, Na­jma Usman, Tanweer Anjum, Khalid Irfan, Aqeel Abbas Jafri, Rukhsana Saba, Ambreen Haseeb, Seeman Naveed, Rukhsana Saba and Kashif. The event promises to be a signifi­cant literary gathering, celebrat­ing Sabih Mohsin’s contributions to Urdu literature. The event is being organised in commemoration of Be­dil Library’s 50th anniversary. This event honours the library’s legacy and commitment to promoting liter­ary excellence.