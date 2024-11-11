Bedil Library to host inauguration of Goshah-e-Sabih Mohsin

KARACHI - The inauguration of Goshah-e-Sabih Mohsin will take place at Bedil Library on November 15, marking the Golden Jubilee of the library. The event will feature the launch of Jamal Mohsin’s book, “Baitul Library Ke Aas Paas,” and a mushaira. Professor Sahr Ansaari will preside over the event, which will bring together prominent literary figures to address, including Anwer Shaur Peerzada Qaim, Musarrat Khalil, Iqbal Mohsin, Jamal Mohsin, Muhammad Zuber, Mahmood laiq, and Ali Kamil Qazalbash. Notable writers and poets will pay tribute to the late Sabih Mohsin, renowned writer and columnist. Participating poets will recite their works including Jawed Saba Afzal, Syed AH Khanzad, Najma Usman, Tanweer Anjum, Khalid Irfan, Aqeel Abbas Jafri, Rukhsana Saba, Ambreen Haseeb, Seeman Naveed, Rukhsana Saba and Kashif. The event promises to be a significant literary gathering, celebrating Sabih Mohsin’s contributions to Urdu literature. The event is being organised in commemoration of Bedil Library’s 50th anniversary. This event honours the library’s legacy and commitment to promoting literary excellence.