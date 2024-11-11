Bilawal pays tribute to security forces on killing terrorists in North Waziristan

KARACHI - Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has paid tribute to the security forces for killing 6 terrorists in North Waziristan. In a state­ments issued here by Bilawal House media cell, the PPP Chairman said that killing 6 terrorists and injuring 6 other Khawarij, was an important achievement of the security forces. Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said that the ongoing intelligence-based operations of the forces to eliminate terrorists are a reflection of our national determination. He said that PPP is determined to continue supporting the security forces fighting against terrorists.