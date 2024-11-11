Monday, November 11, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Bilawal pays tribute to security forces on killing terrorists in North Waziristan

Bilawal pays tribute to security forces on killing terrorists in North Waziristan
Our Staff Reporter
November 11, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has paid tribute to the security forces for killing 6 terrorists in North Waziristan. In a state­ments issued here by Bilawal House media cell, the PPP Chairman said that killing 6 terrorists and injuring 6 other Khawarij, was an important achievement of the security forces. Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said that the ongoing intelligence-based operations of the forces to eliminate terrorists are a reflection of our national determination. He said that PPP is determined to continue supporting the security forces fighting against terrorists.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1731217733.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024