Bitcoin hits $80,000 for the first time

LONDON - Bitcoin soared to a new record high on Sun­day, as traders bet that Donald Trump’s re­turn to the White House will be good for the cryptocurrency. The digital currency passed $80,000 for the in its history shortly after 12:00pm (1200 GMT). It has been ris­ing since Republican candidate Trump won last Tuesday’s US presidential election over sentiment that he will ease regulations on digital currencies. Bitcoin reached $75,000 on Wednesday, topping its previous all-time peak of $73,797.98 achieved in March. Trump was seen as the pro-crypto candidate in his battle with the Democratic Party’s candidate Kama­la Harris. During his first presidency Trump referred to cryptocurrencies as a scam, but has since radically changed his position, even launching his own platform for the unit.

He has pledged to make the United States the “bitcoin and cryptocurrency capital of the world”, and to put tech billionaire and right-wing conspiracy theorist Elon Musk in charge of a wide-ranging audit of governmental waste. The previous Trump term saw corpo­rate tax cuts that brought more liquidity to markets, encouraging investment into high-growth assets such as cryptocurrency. Trump announced in September that he, alongwith his sons and entrepreneurs, would launch a digital currency platform named World Liber­ty Financial. But it had a faltering sales launch earlier this month, with only a fraction of its tokens that went on market finding a buyer. Cryptocurrencies have made headlines since their creation, from their extreme volatility to collapse of several industry giants, foremost among them FTX exchange platform.