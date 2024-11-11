Breaking Bureaucracy

The bifurcation of yet another public utility company into three separate units stands as a stark reminder of govern­ment inefficiency, one that has hobbled Pakistan’s public sec­tor for decades. This splintering of entities underlines the struggles of government-managed organisations that have been bloated be­yond efficient operation. Cases like PIA serve as glaring examples where unwieldy bureaucracy and unchecked growth rendered in­stitutions unable to function productively.

One can only hope that by dividing the company, the government intends to bring efficiency, accountability, and some semblance of functionality to these units. However, this step alone will not resolve the ingrained issues. Reports suggest that employees within these entities have been involved in malpractices—allegedly even engag­ing in theft—which has directly impacted the inflated power costs burdening Pakistani citizens. This strain on household budgets has, tragically, driven some to the point of despair and even suicide. For such employees, the cost of their actions cannot be dismissed light­ly; their unethical behaviour has contributed directly to the suffer­ing of countless individuals.

If the government truly seeks reform, the ongoing restructuring must be accompanied by rigorous investigations. Those who have exploited their positions and contributed to this financial bleeding must be identified, held accountable, and prosecuted. Failure to do so would render this entire restructuring effort as yet another hol­low exercise in bureaucracy without any real impact on the lives of the people it is supposed to serve.

It’s high time Pakistan moves beyond superficial reforms. Only with true accountability and transparent management can these entities hope to serve the public interest as they were originally intended.