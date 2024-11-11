China reaffirms support for Pakistan’s counter-terrorism efforts

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian emphasized on Monday that attempts to undermine the strong mutual trust and cooperation between Pakistan and China would fail, given the long history of collaboration between the two nations, especially in difficult times.

In response to questions regarding the recent attacks on Chinese nationals in Pakistan, Jian reaffirmed that terrorism is a global threat and a shared responsibility of the international community. He reiterated China's commitment to supporting Pakistan in its fight against terrorism, stressing the importance of preventing such tragedies in the future.

Jian further emphasized that China remains dedicated to ensuring the safety and security of its nationals, projects, and institutions abroad. Both China and Pakistan, he said, are resolute and capable of thwarting any efforts to harm their bilateral relations and ensuring that terrorists face consequences.

He concluded by reaffirming that China and Pakistan, as all-weather strategic cooperative partners, will continue to work closely together to strengthen their iron-clad friendship and advance cooperation across various fields to benefit both peoples.